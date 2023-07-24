Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 229.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

The last day of trading for Coal India saw an open price of 229.3 and a close price of 229.7. The stock had a high of 230.4 and a low of 228.55. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at 141,218.96 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 263.3 and the 52-week low is 193.95. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 153,972 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹229, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹229.1

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is 229, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.1. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.04% and the net change is a decrease of 0.1 rupees.

Click here for Coal India Profit Loss

24 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹229.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹229.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 229.1. There has been no change in the price, indicating stability in the stock. The percent change and net change are both 0, suggesting that there has been no significant movement in the stock price.

24 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹229.2, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹229.1

The current stock price of Coal India is 229.2 with a net change of 0.1, representing a percent change of 0.04. This indicates a relatively small change in the stock price.

24 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹229.15, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹229.7

The current stock price of Coal India is 229.15, which represents a decrease of 0.24% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.55.

24 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹229.7 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Coal India was 153,972 shares, and the closing price was 229.7.

