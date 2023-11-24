Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹332.4 and closed at ₹332.05. The stock reached a high of ₹336.05 and a low of ₹330 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹206,020.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹359.8 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 467,364 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.28%
|3 Months
|44.2%
|6 Months
|39.33%
|YTD
|48.61%
|1 Year
|45.03%
The current stock price for Coal India is ₹334.3. There has been a 0.68% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 2.25.
