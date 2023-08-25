Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stocks rise as demand for coal increases

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹231.55 and closed at ₹230.85. The stock reached a high of ₹232.65 and a low of ₹228.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at ₹141,342.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹263.3, while the 52-week low was ₹207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 213,975 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.