Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stocks rise as demand for coal increases

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹231.55 and closed at ₹230.85. The stock reached a high of ₹232.65 and a low of ₹228.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at ₹141,342.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹263.3, while the 52-week low was ₹207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 213,975 shares.
The current data for Coal India stock shows that it is currently priced at ₹229.7. There has been a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.35, which means that the stock has gained 0.35 points.
The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹229.35. There has been a 0 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0. This means that the stock price has remained stable with no significant increase or decrease.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.31%
|3 Months
|-9.45%
|6 Months
|6.68%
|YTD
|1.87%
|1 Year
|2.5%
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹229.35 with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -1.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.65% and has fallen by ₹1.5.
On the last day of trading for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 213,975 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹230.85.
