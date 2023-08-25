Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stocks rise as demand for coal increases

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:07 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 25 Aug 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 229.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.7 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 231.55 and closed at 230.85. The stock reached a high of 232.65 and a low of 228.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently at 141,342.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 263.3, while the 52-week low was 207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 213,975 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹229.7, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹229.35

The current data for Coal India stock shows that it is currently priced at 229.7. There has been a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.35, which means that the stock has gained 0.35 points.

25 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹229.35, up 0% from yesterday's ₹229.35

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is 229.35. There has been a 0 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0. This means that the stock price has remained stable with no significant increase or decrease.

25 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.31%
3 Months-9.45%
6 Months6.68%
YTD1.87%
1 Year2.5%
25 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹229.35, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹230.85

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 229.35 with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -1.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.65% and has fallen by 1.5.

25 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹230.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 213,975 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 230.85.

