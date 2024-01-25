Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 382.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 387.25 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 380 and closed at 375.05. The stock reached a high of 387.4 and a low of 374.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is 236,155.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 395.8, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 515,304 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹387.25, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹382.75

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 387.25. There has been a 1.18% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.5.

25 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹375.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coal India had a volume of 515,304 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 375.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.