Coal India Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

Coal India's stock opened at ₹229 and closed at ₹229.1 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹231.95 and a low of ₹228.55. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹142,328.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3 and the 52-week low is ₹193.95. The stock had a trading volume of 440,420 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.