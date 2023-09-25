Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India sees uptick in trading

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Coal India stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 280.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 283.4 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price of Coal India was 280.05, and the closing price was 280.35. The stock reached a high of 286 and a low of 279.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is 174,651.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 288, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 293,315 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹283.4, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹280.35

The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 283.4, which represents a 1.09% increase. This translates to a net change of 3.05. The stock is performing positively, indicating potential growth in the company's value.

25 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹280.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India had a BSE volume of 293,315 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 280.35.

