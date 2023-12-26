Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges on Positive Trading Day

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹358.15 and closed at ₹355.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹367.5, while the lowest price was ₹356.5. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹223,830.29 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹371.7, and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 367,551 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹369.9, with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 6.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.84% and the net change is an increase of 6.7 points. Overall, this data suggests that the stock is performing positively and experiencing an upward trend.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.79%
|3 Months
|19.01%
|6 Months
|60.8%
|YTD
|61.41%
|1 Year
|63.11%
The stock price of Coal India has increased by 2.24%, resulting in a net change of ₹7.95. The current stock price stands at ₹363.2.
On the last day, the volume of Coal India shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 367,551 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹355.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!