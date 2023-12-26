Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 1.84 %. The stock closed at 363.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 369.9 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 358.15 and closed at 355.25. The highest price reached during the day was 367.5, while the lowest price was 356.5. The market capitalization of Coal India is 223,830.29 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 371.7, and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 367,551 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹369.9, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹363.2

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 369.9, with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 6.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.84% and the net change is an increase of 6.7 points. Overall, this data suggests that the stock is performing positively and experiencing an upward trend.

26 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.79%
3 Months19.01%
6 Months60.8%
YTD61.41%
1 Year63.11%
26 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹363.2, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹355.25

The stock price of Coal India has increased by 2.24%, resulting in a net change of 7.95. The current stock price stands at 363.2.

26 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹355.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Coal India shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 367,551 shares. The closing price for the shares was 355.25.

