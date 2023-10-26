Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India closed today at 305.2, down -1.64% from yesterday's 310.3

28 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.64 %. The stock closed at 310.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 305.2 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day of trading, Coal India had an opening price of 303.1 and a closing price of 305.95. The stock reached a high of 312.75 and a low of 303.1. The market capitalization of Coal India is 191,229.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 319.55 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 275,075 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:16 PM IST Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2202.9-55.15-2.444189.551017.1251130.85
Coal India305.2-5.1-1.64319.55207.7188086.47
Sindhu Trade Links23.30.532.3332.015.33592.69
Anmol India44.5-0.46-1.0263.424.23253.27
Chandra Prabhu International28.292.9111.4735.9821.7552.31
26 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Coal India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Coal India Ltd stock is 207.60, while the 52-week high price is 319.75.

26 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST Coal India October futures opened at 308.05 as against previous close of 310.0

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 304.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 304.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 304.5. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 4200. The open interest for the stock is at 15619800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Click here for Coal India Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Coal India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days313.43
10 Days309.90
20 Days299.79
50 Days270.54
100 Days250.46
300 Days237.13
Click here for Coal India Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Coal India Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:05 PM IST Coal India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111107
Buy5546
Hold2223
Sell3355
Strong Sell0001
26 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.24%
3 Months40.21%
6 Months35.06%
YTD37.88%
1 Year29.32%
26 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹305.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Coal India shares traded on the BSE was 275,075. The closing price for the shares was 305.95.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.