Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India closed today at 305.2, down -1.64% from yesterday's 310.3

Coal India share price update :Coal India closed today at ₹305.2, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹310.3

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2202.9 -55.15 -2.44 4189.55 1017.1 251130.85 Coal India 305.2 -5.1 -1.64 319.55 207.7 188086.47 Sindhu Trade Links 23.3 0.53 2.33 32.0 15.3 3592.69 Anmol India 44.5 -0.46 -1.02 63.4 24.23 253.27 Chandra Prabhu International 28.29 2.91 11.47 35.98 21.75 52.31 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Coal India stock today was ₹302.85, while the high price reached ₹309.1.

Coal India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Coal India Ltd stock is 207.60, while the 52-week high price is 319.75. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coal India October futures opened at 308.05 as against previous close of 310.0 Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 304.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 304.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 304.5. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 4200. The open interest for the stock is at 15619800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹305.5, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹310.3 The current data of Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹305.5 with a percent change of -1.55. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.55% from its previous value. The net change is -4.8, indicating that the stock has dropped by 4.8 points. Overall, this data suggests that the Coal India stock has experienced a slight decline in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Coal India Top active call options for Coal India at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹310.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹320.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹8.4 (-26.64%) & ₹5.0 (-28.06%) respectively. Top active put options for Coal India at 26 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹305.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (+50.0%) & ₹0.95 (+171.43%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹305.2, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹310.3 The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is ₹305.2, with a percent change of -1.64 and a net change of -5.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range Coal India stock opened at ₹302.85 and reached a high of ₹309.10 during the day's trading. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coal India October futures opened at 308.05 as against previous close of 310.0 Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 304.55 with a bid price of 303.65 and an offer price of 303.85. The offer quantity is 12600 and the bid quantity is 8400. The open interest for Coal India is 15292200.

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹305, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹310.3 The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is ₹305, with a percent change of -1.71. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.71%. The net change is -5.3, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 5.3 points. Overall, this data indicates a decline in the stock price of Coal India. Click here for Coal India Key Metrics

Coal India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 313.43 10 Days 309.90 20 Days 299.79 50 Days 270.54 100 Days 250.46 300 Days 237.13

Top active options for Coal India Top active call options for Coal India at 26 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹310.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹320.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹8.4 (-26.64%) & ₹5.0 (-28.06%) respectively. Top active put options for Coal India at 26 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹305.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.05 (+50.0%) & ₹1.3 (+271.43%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range Coal India stock's low price for the day was ₹302.85, while the high price reached ₹309.10.

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹305.4, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹310.3 The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is ₹305.4. There has been a percent change of -1.58, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.9, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹4.9. Click here for Coal India Board Meetings

Coal India October futures opened at 308.05 as against previous close of 310.0 Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 303.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 303.6, while the offer price is 303.75. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 4200. The open interest for Coal India is 15,225,000.

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2199.0 -59.05 -2.62 4189.55 1017.1 250686.25 Coal India 304.35 -5.95 -1.92 319.55 207.7 187562.64 Sindhu Trade Links 22.2 -0.57 -2.5 32.0 15.3 3423.08 Anmol India 44.2 -0.76 -1.69 63.4 24.23 251.56 Chandra Prabhu International 25.5 0.12 0.47 35.98 21.75 47.15

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹304, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹310.3 The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹304, which represents a percent change of -2.03. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.03% from its previous value. The net change is -6.3, indicating that the stock has decreased by 6.3 points. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price for Coal India has declined.

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Coal India stock for the current day is ₹302.85, while the high price is ₹309.10.

Coal India share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 11 11 10 7 Buy 5 5 4 6 Hold 2 2 2 3 Sell 3 3 5 5 Strong Sell 0 0 0 1

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹304.4, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹310.3 The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is at ₹304.4, with a percent change of -1.9 and a net change of -5.9. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2209.05 -49.0 -2.17 4189.55 1017.1 251831.95 Coal India 303.65 -6.65 -2.14 319.55 207.7 187131.25 Sindhu Trade Links 22.35 -0.42 -1.84 32.0 15.3 3446.21 Anmol India 44.85 -0.11 -0.24 63.4 24.23 255.26 Chandra Prabhu International 25.5 0.12 0.47 35.98 21.75 47.15

Coal India October futures opened at 308.05 as against previous close of 310.0 Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 305.6 with a bid price of 305.35 and an offer price of 305.55. The offer quantity is 4200 and the bid quantity is 8400. The open interest for Coal India is 15716400.

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Coal India stock today was ₹302.85 and the high price was ₹309.1.

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹303.85, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹310.3 The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹303.85, with a percent change of -2.08. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.08%. The net change is -6.45, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹6.45. Overall, this data suggests that the Coal India stock has experienced a decrease in value.

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2198.05 -60.0 -2.66 4189.55 1017.1 250577.95 Coal India 303.55 -6.75 -2.18 319.55 207.7 187069.62 Sindhu Trade Links 22.2 -0.57 -2.5 32.0 15.3 3423.08 Anmol India 43.75 -1.21 -2.69 63.4 24.23 249.0 Chandra Prabhu International 24.86 -0.52 -2.05 35.98 21.75 45.97

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹303.2, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹310.3 The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is ₹303.2 with a percent change of -2.29. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.29%. The net change is -7.1, which means that the stock price has decreased by 7.1 points. Overall, this data suggests a negative trend for Coal India stock.

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range Today, Coal India stock reached a low price of ₹303.5 and a high price of ₹309.1.

Coal India October futures opened at 308.05 as against previous close of 310.0 Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 304.5. The bid price is slightly higher at 304.6, while the offer price is 304.8. The offer quantity stands at 8400, indicating a higher demand for the stock. On the other hand, the bid quantity is 4200. The open interest for Coal India is 16,426,200.

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹304.6, down -1.84% from yesterday's ₹310.3 The current data of Coal India stock shows that the stock price is ₹304.6. There has been a percent change of -1.84, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.7, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹5.7.

Coal India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.24% 3 Months 40.21% 6 Months 35.06% YTD 37.88% 1 Year 29.32%

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹307.65, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹310.3 The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹307.65 with a percent change of -0.85 and a net change of -2.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.85% and the price has decreased by ₹2.65.