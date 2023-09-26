Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stocks Soar as Demand for Coal Surges

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹284.25 and closed at ₹283.4. The stock reached a high of ₹289 and a low of ₹281.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹177,579.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹288 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 678,706 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.