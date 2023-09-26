Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stocks Soar as Demand for Coal Surges

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹284.25 and closed at ₹283.4. The stock reached a high of ₹289 and a low of ₹281.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹177,579.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹288 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 678,706 shares.
The current price of Coal India stock is ₹289.55. It has experienced a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.13%
|3 Months
|22.48%
|6 Months
|38.22%
|YTD
|27.99%
|1 Year
|29.26%
The current stock price of Coal India is ₹288.7 with a net change of 0.55, representing a 0.19 percent increase.
On the last day of trading for Coal India on BSE, there were 678,706 shares exchanged. The closing price for the stock was ₹283.4.
