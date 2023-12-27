Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 363.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 366.05 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at 363.85 and closed at 363.2. The stock reached a high of 371.75 and a low of 362.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is 225,586.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 371.7, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for Coal India was 798,717 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day, Coal India had a trading volume of 798,717 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 363.2.

