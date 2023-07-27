Coal India Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM ISTLivemint
Coal India stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 229.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.5 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹230 and closed at ₹229.9. The stock reached a high of ₹231.1 and a low of ₹229. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹142,050.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3 and the 52-week low is ₹194.55. The BSE volume for Coal India was 159,143 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:10:34 AM IST
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹229.9 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 159,143. The closing price for the shares was ₹229.9.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!