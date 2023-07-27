Coal India Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹230 and closed at ₹229.9. The stock reached a high of ₹231.1 and a low of ₹229. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹142,050.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3 and the 52-week low is ₹194.55. The BSE volume for Coal India was 159,143 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹229.9 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 159,143. The closing price for the shares was ₹229.9.