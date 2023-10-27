comScore
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India closed today at ₹313.95, up 2.87% from yesterday's ₹305.2

28 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.87 %. The stock closed at 305.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 313.95 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal IndiaPremium
Coal India

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 307.05 and closed at 310.3. The highest point it reached during the day was 309.1, while the lowest point was 302.85. The company's market capitalization stands at 188,086.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 319.55, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 499,785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:42:51 PM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed today at ₹313.95, up 2.87% from yesterday's ₹305.2

Coal India's stock closed at 313.95 today, representing a 2.87% increase from yesterday's closing price of 305.2. The net change in the stock price was 8.75.

27 Oct 2023, 06:28:37 PM IST

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2260.057.12.594189.551017.1257640.25
Coal India313.958.752.87319.55207.7193478.86
Sindhu Trade Links23.751.124.9532.015.33662.08
Anmol India46.882.275.0963.424.23266.81
Chandra Prabhu International27.75-0.54-1.9135.9821.7551.31
27 Oct 2023, 05:30:04 PM IST

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Coal India stock has reached a low price of 306.2 and a high price of 317.

27 Oct 2023, 03:39:52 PM IST

Coal India October futures opened at 308.0 as against previous close of 307.25

Coal India, one of the largest coal mining companies in the world, is currently trading at a spot price of 313.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 314.95, while the offer price is 315.1. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 4200. The stock has a high open interest of 62,796,300, indicating significant investor interest and potential future market movements.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:07:20 PM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹314.05, up 2.9% from yesterday's ₹305.2

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 314.05, with a percent change of 2.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.9% compared to the previous value. The net change is 8.85, which means that the stock price has increased by 8.85. Overall, these numbers suggest that Coal India stock has experienced a positive movement and is currently performing well.

Click here for Coal India Shareholdings

27 Oct 2023, 02:48:57 PM IST

Top active options for Coal India

Top active call options for Coal India at 27 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 320.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 12.8 (+50.59%) & 7.75 (+56.57%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coal India at 27 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.9 (-37.27%) & 3.6 (-43.31%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:36:31 PM IST

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2271.368.43.14189.551017.1258928.45
Coal India315.2510.053.29319.55207.7194280.01
Sindhu Trade Links23.751.124.9532.015.33662.08
Anmol India47.52.896.4863.424.23270.34
Chandra Prabhu International28.0-0.29-1.0335.9821.7551.77
27 Oct 2023, 02:35:03 PM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹315.15, up 3.26% from yesterday's ₹305.2

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 315.15 with a percent change of 3.26 and a net change of 9.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.26% or 9.95.

27 Oct 2023, 02:12:03 PM IST

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Coal India stock today was 306.2, while the high price reached 317.

27 Oct 2023, 02:08:28 PM IST

Coal India October futures opened at 308.0 as against previous close of 307.25

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 315.75 with a bid price of 316.15 and an offer price of 316.3. The offer quantity stands at 4200, while the bid quantity is 2100. The stock has an open interest of 63430500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 01:53:06 PM IST

Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹315.9, up 3.51% from yesterday's ₹305.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 315.9 with a percent change of 3.51. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 3.51%. The net change is 10.7, suggesting that the stock has experienced a positive change of 10.7 points. Overall, this data indicates that Coal India's stock has seen a significant increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 01:32:58 PM IST

Coal India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days312.02
10 Days310.61
20 Days300.90
50 Days272.04
100 Days251.15
300 Days237.57
27 Oct 2023, 01:26:10 PM IST

Top active options for Coal India

Top active call options for Coal India at 27 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 320.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 13.2 (+55.29%) & 8.15 (+64.65%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coal India at 27 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.9 (-37.27%) & 3.55 (-44.09%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:21:01 PM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹315.5, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹305.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 315.5 with a percent change of 3.37. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.37% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 10.3, suggesting that it has increased by 10.3 units.

27 Oct 2023, 01:17:17 PM IST

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Coal India stock is 306.2, while the high price is 317.

27 Oct 2023, 12:59:45 PM IST

Coal India Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:53:31 PM IST

Coal India October futures opened at 308.0 as against previous close of 307.25

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 315.2 with a bid price of 315.55 and an offer price of 315.75. The offer quantity is 2100 and the bid quantity is 4200. The open interest for Coal India is 63153300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:41:27 PM IST

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2243.941.01.864189.551017.1255804.85
Coal India314.69.43.08319.55207.7193879.43
Sindhu Trade Links23.751.124.9532.015.33662.08
Anmol India47.52.896.4863.424.23270.34
Chandra Prabhu International28.40.110.3935.9821.7552.51
27 Oct 2023, 12:35:21 PM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹314.9, up 3.18% from yesterday's ₹305.2

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 314.9 with a percent change of 3.18. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.18% compared to the previous value. The net change is 9.7, which means that the stock price has increased by 9.7 points. Overall, the stock of Coal India has shown a positive trend with an increase in both percent change and net change.

27 Oct 2023, 12:24:06 PM IST

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Coal India stock is 306.2 and the high price is 317.

27 Oct 2023, 12:07:12 PM IST

Top active options for Coal India

Top active call options for Coal India at 27 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 320.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 11.9 (+40.0%) & 7.3 (+47.47%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coal India at 27 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.75 (-29.55%) & 4.05 (-36.22%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 11:53:05 AM IST

Coal India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111107
Buy5546
Hold2223
Sell3355
Strong Sell0001
27 Oct 2023, 11:51:38 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹312.55, up 2.41% from yesterday's ₹305.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 312.55 with a percent change of 2.41. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.41% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.35, meaning that the stock price has increased by 7.35 rupees.

27 Oct 2023, 11:31:39 AM IST

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2253.050.12.274189.551017.1256842.25
Coal India312.156.952.28319.55207.7192369.56
Sindhu Trade Links23.10.472.0832.015.33561.86
Anmol India45.50.892.063.424.23258.96
Chandra Prabhu International28.08-0.21-0.7435.9821.7551.92
27 Oct 2023, 11:25:41 AM IST

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Coal India stock is 306.2, while the high price is 313.9.

27 Oct 2023, 11:09:33 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹312.25, up 2.31% from yesterday's ₹305.2

The current stock price of Coal India is 312.25 with a percent change of 2.31. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.31% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 7.05, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

Click here for Coal India Dividend

27 Oct 2023, 10:47:50 AM IST

Top active options for Coal India

Top active call options for Coal India at 27 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 330.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 11.5 (+35.29%) & 4.0 (+42.86%) respectively.

Top active put options for Coal India at 27 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 8.0 (-27.27%) & 4.1 (-35.43%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:38:09 AM IST

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises2237.034.11.554189.551017.1255018.25
Coal India312.77.52.46319.55207.7192708.51
Sindhu Trade Links23.10.472.0832.015.33561.86
Anmol India45.851.242.7863.424.23260.95
Chandra Prabhu International28.06-0.23-0.8135.9821.7551.88
27 Oct 2023, 10:37:39 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹312.8, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹305.2

The current stock price of Coal India is 312.8, with a percent change of 2.49 and a net change of 7.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 2.49%. The net change of 7.6 suggests that the stock price has risen by 7.6. Overall, the stock of Coal India has shown positive momentum in the market.

27 Oct 2023, 10:16:33 AM IST

Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Coal India stock is 306.2, while the high price is 312.45.

27 Oct 2023, 09:59:12 AM IST

Coal India Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:47:30 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹305.2, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹310.3

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 305.2. There has been a percent change of -1.64, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.1, suggesting a decline of 5.1 in the stock. Overall, the data suggests that Coal India stock has experienced a decrease in value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:37:10 AM IST

Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.69%
3 Months39.85%
6 Months31.72%
YTD35.64%
1 Year27.21%
27 Oct 2023, 09:24:40 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹305.2, down -1.64% from yesterday's ₹310.3

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 305.2, with a percent change of -1.64 and a net change of -5.1. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.64% and the price has dropped by 5.1. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

27 Oct 2023, 08:16:04 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹310.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coal India had a volume of 499,785 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 310.3.

