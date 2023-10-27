Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India closed today at ₹313.95, up 2.87% from yesterday's ₹305.2

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹307.05 and closed at ₹310.3. The highest point it reached during the day was ₹309.1, while the lowest point was ₹302.85. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹188,086.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹319.55, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 499,785 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2260.0 57.1 2.59 4189.55 1017.1 257640.25 Coal India 313.95 8.75 2.87 319.55 207.7 193478.86 Sindhu Trade Links 23.75 1.12 4.95 32.0 15.3 3662.08 Anmol India 46.88 2.27 5.09 63.4 24.23 266.81 Chandra Prabhu International 27.75 -0.54 -1.91 35.98 21.75 51.31

Coal India October futures opened at 308.0 as against previous close of 307.25 Coal India, one of the largest coal mining companies in the world, is currently trading at a spot price of 313.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 314.95, while the offer price is 315.1. Both the bid and offer quantities are at 4200. The stock has a high open interest of 62,796,300, indicating significant investor interest and potential future market movements.

Top active options for Coal India Top active call options for Coal India at 27 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹310.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹320.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹12.8 (+50.59%) & ₹7.75 (+56.57%) respectively. Top active put options for Coal India at 27 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹310.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.9 (-37.27%) & ₹3.6 (-43.31%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Coal India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Enterprises 2271.3 68.4 3.1 4189.55 1017.1 258928.45 Coal India 315.25 10.05 3.29 319.55 207.7 194280.01 Sindhu Trade Links 23.75 1.12 4.95 32.0 15.3 3662.08 Anmol India 47.5 2.89 6.48 63.4 24.23 270.34 Chandra Prabhu International 28.0 -0.29 -1.03 35.98 21.75 51.77

Coal India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 312.02 10 Days 310.61 20 Days 300.90 50 Days 272.04 100 Days 251.15 300 Days 237.57

Coal India share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 11 11 10 7 Buy 5 5 4 6 Hold 2 2 2 3 Sell 3 3 5 5 Strong Sell 0 0 0 1

Coal India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.69% 3 Months 39.85% 6 Months 31.72% YTD 35.64% 1 Year 27.21%

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹310.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Coal India had a volume of 499,785 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹310.3.