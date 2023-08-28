Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Surges Amid Positive Market Sentiment

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹228.65 and closed at ₹229.35. The stock had a high of ₹230.15 and a low of ₹227.5. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹140,356.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 241,234 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹228.1, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹227.75
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹228.1 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.35 points, resulting in a 0.15% change. Overall, the stock is relatively stable with a small upward movement.
Coal India share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.11%
|3 Months
|-9.18%
|6 Months
|4.91%
|YTD
|1.18%
|1 Year
|1.25%
Coal India Live Updates
COAL INDIA
COAL INDIA
Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹227.75, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹229.35
As of the current data, the stock price of Coal India is ₹227.75. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.6, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.6 in the stock price.
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹229.35 on last trading day
The volume of Coal India on the last day was 241,234 shares, and the closing price was ₹229.35.
