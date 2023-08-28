Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Surges Amid Positive Market Sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 227.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.1 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 228.65 and closed at 229.35. The stock had a high of 230.15 and a low of 227.5. The market capitalization of Coal India is 140,356.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.3 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 241,234 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹228.1, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹227.75

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 228.1 with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.35 points, resulting in a 0.15% change. Overall, the stock is relatively stable with a small upward movement.

28 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.11%
3 Months-9.18%
6 Months4.91%
YTD1.18%
1 Year1.25%
28 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹227.75, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹229.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 227.75. There has been a percent change of -0.7, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.6, suggesting a decrease of 1.6 in the stock price.

28 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹229.35 on last trading day

The volume of Coal India on the last day was 241,234 shares, and the closing price was 229.35.

