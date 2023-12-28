Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 365.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 368.05 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India opened at 367.4 and closed at 366.05. The stock had a high of 368.95 and a low of 362.3. The market capitalization of Coal India is 225,247.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 371.75 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 407,489 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:16 AM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Coal India stock for today is 365.75, while the high price is 369.6.

28 Dec 2023, 10:03 AM IST Coal India December futures opened at 366.5 as against previous close of 365.35

Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 367.9. The bid price and offer price are 367.05 and 367.3 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 2100. The open interest stands at 10649100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹368.05, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹365.5

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 368.05, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.7% from its previous closing price and has gained 2.55 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight upward trend.

28 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.37%
3 Months15.09%
6 Months60.88%
YTD62.45%
1 Year65.24%
28 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹365.5, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹366.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Coal India is 365.5. There has been a percentage change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.55, suggesting a decrease of 0.55 in the stock price.

28 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹366.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Coal India shares was 407,489. The closing price for the shares was 366.05.

