Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges on Positive Trading Day

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹367.4 and closed at ₹366.05. The stock had a high of ₹368.95 and a low of ₹362.3. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹225,247.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹371.75 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 407,489 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Coal India stock for today is ₹365.75, while the high price is ₹369.6.
Coal India is currently trading at a spot price of 367.9. The bid price and offer price are 367.05 and 367.3 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 2100. The open interest stands at 10649100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is ₹368.05, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.7% from its previous closing price and has gained 2.55 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight upward trend.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.37%
|3 Months
|15.09%
|6 Months
|60.88%
|YTD
|62.45%
|1 Year
|65.24%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Coal India is ₹365.5. There has been a percentage change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.55, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.55 in the stock price.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Coal India shares was 407,489. The closing price for the shares was ₹366.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!