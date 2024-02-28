Coal India Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : Coal India's stock opened at ₹442.85 and closed at ₹443 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹445.25 and the low was ₹435.1. The market capitalization stands at ₹271,961.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹487.75 and ₹207.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 436,734 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.