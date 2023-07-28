Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 229.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.85 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 229.1. The stock's high for the day was 231.65, while the low was 228.05. The company has a market capitalization of 141,188.1443 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.3, and the 52-week low is 194.55. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹228.85, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹229.1

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 228.85 with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

28 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹229.1, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹230.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Coal India is 229.1. There has been a percent change of -0.61, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.4, which further supports the decrease in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price of Coal India has experienced a slight decline.

28 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹230.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 293,642. The closing price for the day was 230.5.

