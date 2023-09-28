Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 286.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 291.55 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 288 and closed at 286.75. The stock's high for the day was 293.3 and the low was 284.5. The company's market capitalization is 179,674.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 291.25 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 709,181 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹286.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India had a trading volume of 709,181 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 286.75.

