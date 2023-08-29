Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India: Stock Soars as Demand for Coal Increases

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST

Coal India stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 227.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.4 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

The last day of trading for Coal India saw an open price of 228.05 and a close price of 227.75. The stock reached a high of 229.95 and a low of 227.5. The market capitalization for Coal India is currently at 141,372.99 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 263.3 and its 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 278,716 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹229.4, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹227.75

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 229.4. There has been a percent change of 0.72, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.65 points.

29 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹227.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 278,716 shares. The closing price of the stock was 227.75.

