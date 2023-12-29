Coal India Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹366.15 and closed at ₹365.5. The stock had a high of ₹382.45 and a low of ₹365.75. The market capitalization of Coal India is currently ₹234,707.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹371.75, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 809,429 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.