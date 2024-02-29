Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Coal India Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 441.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 434.3 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened and closed at 441.3, with a high of 442.7 and a low of 430.45. The market capitalization stood at 267,647.29 crore, with a 52-week high of 487.75 and a low of 207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 208,503 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹441.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India's BSE volume was 208,503 shares, and the closing price was 441.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!