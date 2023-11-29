Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India shares soar as demand for coal increases

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹335.95 and closed at ₹332.7. The stock reached a high of ₹342.5 and a low of ₹333.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹210,734.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹359.8, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 488,778 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹341.95 with a percent change of 2.78 and a net change of 9.25. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.78% and has gained 9.25 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.67%
|3 Months
|46.24%
|6 Months
|39.97%
|YTD
|51.94%
|1 Year
|48.77%
