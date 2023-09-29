Coal India Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

Coal India's stock opened at ₹292.45 and closed at ₹291.55 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹294.15 and a low of ₹289 during the day. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹179,119.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹293.3 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 478,801 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.