LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges in Trading

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST

Coal India stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 229.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.25 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India
Coal India

On the last day, Coal India opened at 229.05 and closed at 229.4. The stock reached a high of 230.4 and a low of 228.75. The market capitalization of Coal India is 141,711.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.3, while the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 131,583 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:41:00 AM IST

Coal India share price update :Coal India trading at ₹230.25, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹229.95

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is 230.25. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.13. The net change is 0.3, indicating a small positive movement in the stock price.

30 Aug 2023, 09:36:04 AM IST

Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.35%
3 Months-8.92%
6 Months6.75%
YTD2.18%
1 Year-0.28%
30 Aug 2023, 09:34:22 AM IST

30 Aug 2023, 09:04:02 AM IST

Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹229.95, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹229.4

The current stock price of Coal India is 229.95 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.55 from its previous value. However, the percent change is only 0.24, indicating a relatively small change in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Coal India is relatively stable at the moment.

30 Aug 2023, 08:11:42 AM IST

Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹229.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 131,583. The closing price of the shares was 229.4.

