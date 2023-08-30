Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Surges in Trading

On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹229.05 and closed at ₹229.4. The stock reached a high of ₹230.4 and a low of ₹228.75. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹141,711.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 131,583 shares.
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the stock price is ₹230.25. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.13. The net change is 0.3, indicating a small positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.35%
|3 Months
|-8.92%
|6 Months
|6.75%
|YTD
|2.18%
|1 Year
|-0.28%
The current stock price of Coal India is ₹229.95 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.55.
On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 131,583. The closing price of the shares was ₹229.4.
