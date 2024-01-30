Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Coal India stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 5.71 %. The stock closed at 389.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 411.75 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India opened at 392.05 and closed at 389.5. The stock had a high of 414.75 and a low of 391.5. The market capitalization of Coal India is 253,750.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 404.8 and the 52-week low is 207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,688 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.71%
3 Months16.95%
6 Months80.07%
YTD9.79%
1 Year85.61%
30 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹411.75, up 5.71% from yesterday's ₹389.5

The current stock price of Coal India is 411.75, with a percent change of 5.71 and a net change of 22.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 5.71% and the actual increase in price is 22.25.

30 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹389.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the company had a total volume of 2,391,688 shares traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 389.5.

