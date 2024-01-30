Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹392.05 and closed at ₹389.5. The stock had a high of ₹414.75 and a low of ₹391.5. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹253,750.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹404.8 and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,688 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.71%
|3 Months
|16.95%
|6 Months
|80.07%
|YTD
|9.79%
|1 Year
|85.61%
The current stock price of Coal India is ₹411.75, with a percent change of 5.71 and a net change of 22.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 5.71% and the actual increase in price is ₹22.25.
On the last day of trading for Coal India on the BSE, the company had a total volume of 2,391,688 shares traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹389.5.
