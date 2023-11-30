Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stocks soar as demand for coal rises

On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹342.1 and closed at ₹341.95. The stock had a high of ₹344.85 and a low of ₹338.15 during the day. The company's market capitalization was recorded at ₹210,857.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹359.8, and the 52-week low was ₹207.7. The stock had a BSE volume of 892,949 shares on that day.
The current stock price of Coal India is ₹342.75. There has been a small percent change of 0.18, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.44%
|3 Months
|45.6%
|6 Months
|41.91%
|YTD
|52.12%
|1 Year
|50.68%
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹342.15, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2, or 0.06% from the previous trading session.
On the last day of trading, Coal India had a BSE volume of 892,949 shares, with a closing price of ₹341.95.
