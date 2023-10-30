Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India's stocks surge as demand for coal rises

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 313.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.2 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India

On the last day, the open price of Coal India was 306.95, and the close price was 305.2. The stock had a high of 317 and a low of 306.2. The market capitalization of Coal India was 193,478.86 crore. The 52-week high was 319.55, and the 52-week low was 207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 322,920 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:21 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹314.2, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹313.95

30 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹305.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Coal India witnessed a trading volume of 322,920 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at 305.2.

