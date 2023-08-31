Coal India Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day, Coal India opened at ₹230 and closed at ₹229.95. The stock reached a high of ₹230.45 and a low of ₹228.35. The market capitalization of Coal India is ₹140,972.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.3, while the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 237,550 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM IST
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹229.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Coal India had a volume of 237,550 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹229.95.