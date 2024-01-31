Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹416.25 and closed at ₹411.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹416.25, while the lowest was ₹401.65. The company's market capitalization is ₹248,111.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹414.75, and the 52-week low is ₹207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 531,213 shares.
