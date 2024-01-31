Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -2.22 %. The stock closed at 411.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 402.6 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 416.25 and closed at 411.75. The highest price reached during the day was 416.25, while the lowest was 401.65. The company's market capitalization is 248,111.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 414.75, and the 52-week low is 207.7. The BSE volume for the day was 531,213 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹402.6, down -2.22% from yesterday's ₹411.75

The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is 402.6, with a percent change of -2.22 and a net change of -9.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.22% and the net change is a decrease of 9.15.

31 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹411.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Coal India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 531,213. The closing price for the stock was 411.75.

