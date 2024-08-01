Coal India Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹524.3, reached a high of ₹525.35, and a low of ₹510.35 before closing at ₹518.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹321,786.86 crore. The 52-week high was ₹527.2 and the low was ₹226.1. The BSE volume for the day was 242,743 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 242 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹525.35 & ₹510.35 yesterday to end at ₹522.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend