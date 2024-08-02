Coal India Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Coal India opened at ₹535.95 and closed at ₹522.15. The stock reached a high of ₹542 and a low of ₹529.85. The market capitalization of Coal India stood at ₹332,972.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹527.2, and the 52-week low was ₹226.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,006,172 shares traded.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|545.05
|Support 1
|532.9
|Resistance 2
|549.6
|Support 2
|525.3
|Resistance 3
|557.2
|Support 3
|520.75
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹547.5, 1.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|9
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 187.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 1006 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹542 & ₹529.85 yesterday to end at ₹540.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend