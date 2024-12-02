Coal India Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹415.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹415.45. The day's trading saw a high of ₹417.95 and a low of ₹411.15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹256,616 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a peak of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹333.25, with a trading volume of 313,223 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 29.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|7
|6
|6
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 313 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹417.95 & ₹411.15 yesterday to end at ₹416.55. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.