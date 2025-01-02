Coal India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹383.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹383.90. The stock reached a high of ₹388.30 and a low of ₹382.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹238,127.8 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹544.70 and above its 52-week low of ₹368. The BSE volume recorded was 109,439 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|388.62
|Support 1
|383.07
|Resistance 2
|391.23
|Support 2
|380.13
|Resistance 3
|394.17
|Support 3
|377.52
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 39.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|6
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 109 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹388.3 & ₹382.75 yesterday to end at ₹386.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend