Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India closed today at ₹453.25, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹454.3

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹456.5 and closed at ₹453.2. The highest price reached was ₹458.45, while the lowest was ₹452.6. The market capitalization stood at 279171.59 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹487.75 and ₹223.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 153,498 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Coal India's stock price dropped by -0.23% to reach ₹453.25, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Adani Enterprises, Hemang Resources, and Reetech International Cargo & Courier are declining, whereas Sindhu Trade Links, another peer, are experiencing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3037.15
|-17.15
|-0.56
|3349.35
|1786.1
|346235.44
|Coal India
|453.25
|-1.05
|-0.23
|487.75
|223.3
|279325.66
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.5
|0.38
|1.64
|45.15
|17.02
|3623.53
|Hemang Resources
|33.33
|-0.53
|-1.57
|49.44
|29.65
|44.0
|Reetech International Cargo & Courier
|55.25
|-0.55
|-0.99
|68.0
|36.9
|23.35
Coal India share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's high for Coal India stock is ₹459.65 and the low is ₹449.55.
Coal India share price update :Coal India closed today at ₹453.25, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹454.3
Coal India share price closed the day at ₹453.25 - a 0.23% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 457.25 , 463.5 , 467.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 447.15 , 443.3 , 437.05.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Coal India Live Updates
Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹454.85, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹454.3
Coal India share price is at ₹454.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹450.92 and ₹456.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹450.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 456.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|445.90
|10 Days
|448.39
|20 Days
|444.89
|50 Days
|444.31
|100 Days
|411.70
|300 Days
|343.29
Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Coal India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 4.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|7
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹457.1, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹454.3
The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹456.77 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹460.53. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹460.53 then there can be further positive price movement.
Coal India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.35%; Futures open interest increased by 3.86%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Coal India indicates potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Coal India share price live: Today's Price range
Coal India stock's low price today was ₹449.65, while the high price reached was ₹459.65.
Coal India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Coal India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 456.68 and 451.18 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 451.18 and selling near hourly resistance at 456.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹453.95, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹454.3
Coal India share price is at ₹453.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹450.92 and ₹456.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹450.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 456.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 139.08% higher than yesterday
The volume of Coal India traded by 10 AM is 139.08% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹453.3, showing a slight increase of -0.22%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Coal India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Coal India touched a high of 455.15 & a low of 449.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|456.68
|Support 1
|451.18
|Resistance 2
|458.67
|Support 2
|447.67
|Resistance 3
|462.18
|Support 3
|445.68
Coal India Live Updates
Coal India share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.02%; Futures open interest increased by 0.46%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Coal India indicates potential positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹452.75, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹454.3
Coal India share price is at ₹452.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹450.92 and ₹456.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹450.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 456.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Coal India share price live: Price Analysis
Coal India's stock price has increased by 0.72% and is currently trading at ₹457.55. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have surged by 94.89% to ₹457.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22,604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.03%
|3 Months
|7.79%
|6 Months
|44.57%
|YTD
|20.82%
|1 Year
|94.89%
Coal India share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|456.77
|Support 1
|450.92
|Resistance 2
|460.53
|Support 2
|448.83
|Resistance 3
|462.62
|Support 3
|445.07
Coal India share price Today : Coal India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8531 k
The trading volume yesterday was 27.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.
Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹453.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹458.45 & ₹452.6 yesterday to end at ₹453.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
