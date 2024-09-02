Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 02 Sep 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 527.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 525 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 530.1 and closed at 527.6, with a high of 537 and a low of 522.1. The company's market capitalization stood at 323543.24 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 544.7 and a low of 227.5. The BSE trading volume for the day was 329,999 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 571.0, 8.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8889
    Buy8887
    Hold4443
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2211
02 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11082 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 147 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹527.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 537 & 522.1 yesterday to end at 525. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

