Coal India Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹530.1 and closed at ₹527.6, with a high of ₹537 and a low of ₹522.1. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹323543.24 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹227.5. The BSE trading volume for the day was 329,999 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹571.0, 8.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 147 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹537 & ₹522.1 yesterday to end at ₹525. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend