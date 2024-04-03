Coal India Share Price Live blog for 03 Apr 2024

Coal India Share Price Today : Coal India's stock opened and closed at ₹443.05 on the last day of trading, with a high of ₹446.85 and a low of ₹441.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹274,641.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹487.75 and ₹213.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 82,735 shares traded.
03 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Coal India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Enterprises
|3236.45
|-31.2
|-0.95
|3349.35
|1671.9
|368955.66
|Coal India
|444.35
|1.3
|0.29
|487.75
|213.7
|273840.83
|Sindhu Trade Links
|29.26
|-0.29
|-0.98
|45.15
|17.0
|4511.68
|Anmol India
|47.95
|0.88
|1.87
|68.0
|35.8
|272.9
|Chandra Prabhu International
|29.3
|0.81
|2.84
|41.0
|22.4
|54.18
03 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST
