Coal India Share Price Live blog for 03 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Coal India stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 443.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 445.65 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : Coal India's stock opened and closed at 443.05 on the last day of trading, with a high of 446.85 and a low of 441.2. The market capitalization stood at 274,641.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 487.75 and 213.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 82,735 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Enterprises3236.45-31.2-0.953349.351671.9368955.66
Coal India444.351.30.29487.75213.7273840.83
Sindhu Trade Links29.26-0.29-0.9845.1517.04511.68
Anmol India47.950.881.8768.035.8272.9
Chandra Prabhu International29.30.812.8441.022.454.18
03 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹443.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Coal India had a trading volume of 82735 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a closing price of 443.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!