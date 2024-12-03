Coal India Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹419.75 and closed lower at ₹416.55, with a high of ₹423.5 and a low of ₹416.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹259,882.3 crore. The stock has seen a significant range over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹333.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 364,193 shares for Coal India.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|424.37
|Support 1
|417.57
|Resistance 2
|427.33
|Support 2
|413.73
|Resistance 3
|431.17
|Support 3
|410.77
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹541.0, 28.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Buy
|7
|6
|6
|8
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 364 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹423.5 & ₹416.7 yesterday to end at ₹421.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.