Coal India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹389.95 and closed at ₹386.5, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹393.5 and a low of ₹384.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹242,164.4 crore, the company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹368. The BSE volume recorded was 319,024 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹386.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹393.5 & ₹384.2 yesterday to end at ₹392.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.