Coal India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 386.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 392.95 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 389.95 and closed at 386.5, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 393.5 and a low of 384.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of 242,164.4 crore, the company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 544.7 and a low of 368. The BSE volume recorded was 319,024 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India closed at ₹386.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 393.5 & 384.2 yesterday to end at 392.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

