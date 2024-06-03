Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

10 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.36 %. The stock closed at 491.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 507.75 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at 484.4, reaching a high of 493 and a low of 479.25 before closing at 482.45. The market capitalization stood at 302744.03 crore, with a 52-week high of 507.3 and a 52-week low of 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 534929 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:10:35 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:54:58 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India's stock price rose by 4.36% to reach 512.65, outperforming its peers. While Sindhu Trade Links saw a decline, companies like Adani Enterprises, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International experienced growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also performed well, gaining 2.75% and 2.57% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3707.35295.98.673456.252142.3422638.32
Coal India512.6521.44.36507.3223.3315932.27
Sindhu Trade Links22.81-0.52-2.2345.1517.023517.14
Anmol India36.70.631.7568.035.6208.87
Chandra Prabhu International26.790.953.6841.022.449.53
03 Jun 2024, 09:40:39 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.13%; Futures open interest increased by 0.31%

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Coal India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:30:25 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹507.75, up 3.36% from yesterday's ₹491.25

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of 496.92 & second resistance of 501.83 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 510.67. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 510.67 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:21:17 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Coal India has increased by 4.05% today, reaching 511.15. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have surged by 113.24% to 511.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.96%
3 Months9.73%
6 Months41.7%
YTD30.64%
1 Year113.24%
03 Jun 2024, 09:03:34 AM IST

03 Jun 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1496.92Support 1483.17
Resistance 2501.83Support 2474.33
Resistance 3510.67Support 3469.42
03 Jun 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 2.29% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9995
    Buy7778
    Hold3332
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
03 Jun 2024, 08:19:19 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15447 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 534 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:02:46 AM IST

Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹482.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 493 & 479.25 yesterday to end at 482.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

