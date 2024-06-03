Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Coal India's stock opened at ₹484.4, reaching a high of ₹493 and a low of ₹479.25 before closing at ₹482.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹302744.03 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹507.3 and a 52-week low of ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 534929 shares traded.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Coal India's stock price rose by 4.36% to reach ₹512.65, outperforming its peers. While Sindhu Trade Links saw a decline, companies like Adani Enterprises, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International experienced growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also performed well, gaining 2.75% and 2.57% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3707.35
|295.9
|8.67
|3456.25
|2142.3
|422638.32
|Coal India
|512.65
|21.4
|4.36
|507.3
|223.3
|315932.27
|Sindhu Trade Links
|22.81
|-0.52
|-2.23
|45.15
|17.02
|3517.14
|Anmol India
|36.7
|0.63
|1.75
|68.0
|35.6
|208.87
|Chandra Prabhu International
|26.79
|0.95
|3.68
|41.0
|22.4
|49.53
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Coal India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹496.92 & second resistance of ₹501.83 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹510.67. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹510.67 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Coal India has increased by 4.05% today, reaching ₹511.15. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have surged by 113.24% to ₹511.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.96%
|3 Months
|9.73%
|6 Months
|41.7%
|YTD
|30.64%
|1 Year
|113.24%
Jefferies is of the view that the potential reversal of the foreign institutional investors (FII) can favour largecap stocks like private banks and Reliance Industries.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/indian-stock-market-exit-polls-sentimental-positive-for-capex-stocks-says-jefferies-likes-tvs-coal-india-ongc-acc-11717383882389.html
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|496.92
|Support 1
|483.17
|Resistance 2
|501.83
|Support 2
|474.33
|Resistance 3
|510.67
|Support 3
|469.42
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 2.29% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 534 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹493 & ₹479.25 yesterday to end at ₹482.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend