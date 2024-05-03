Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India closed today at 474.8, up 4.75% from yesterday's 453.25

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹458.05 and closed at ₹454.3. The highest point reached during the day was ₹459.65, while the lowest was ₹449.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹279,325.66 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹487.75 and a 52-week low of ₹223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 628,732 shares traded.
Today, Coal India stock reached a low of ₹449.55 and a high of ₹476.30.
An increase in futures price and open interest for Coal India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are encouraged to maintain their long positions.
Coal India share price closed the day at ₹474.8 - a 4.75% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 484.75 , 493.9 , 511.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 458.0 , 440.4 , 431.25.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of Coal India traded by 3 PM has increased by 1358.13% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹474.8, rising by 4.75%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Coal India share price is at ₹474.4 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹467.35. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|445.90
|10 Days
|448.39
|20 Days
|444.89
|50 Days
|444.31
|100 Days
|411.70
|300 Days
|343.84
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The trading volume of Coal India by 2 PM is 1666.22% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹469.4, showing a 3.56% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 470.43 and 465.13 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 465.13 and selling near the hourly resistance of 470.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|471.85
|Support 1
|465.1
|Resistance 2
|474.3
|Support 2
|460.8
|Resistance 3
|478.6
|Support 3
|458.35
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 2.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Coal India share price is at ₹468 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹467.35. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Stock Market Today: Coal India share price gained 4% during intraday trades on Friday, post Q4 results posted by the company after the market hours on Thursday.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/coal-india-share-price-rises-4-post-q4-earnings-should-you-buy-sell-or-hold-the-stock-11714705596204.html
The trading volume of Coal India by 1 PM has increased by 2206.63% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹467.45, showing a 3.13% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 468.53 and 460.58 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 460.58 and selling near the hourly resistance at 468.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|470.43
|Support 1
|465.13
|Resistance 2
|472.37
|Support 2
|461.77
|Resistance 3
|475.73
|Support 3
|459.83
An increase in futures price and open interest in Coal India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.
Coal India stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹449.55 and a high of ₹472.65 on the current trading day.
The trading volume of Coal India until 12 AM has increased by 1542.16% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹466.4, reflecting a 2.9% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 472.2 and 464.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 464.25 and selling near hourly resistance at 472.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|468.53
|Support 1
|460.58
|Resistance 2
|472.32
|Support 2
|456.42
|Resistance 3
|476.48
|Support 3
|452.63
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|445.90
|10 Days
|448.39
|20 Days
|444.89
|50 Days
|444.31
|100 Days
|411.70
|300 Days
|343.84
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹457.25 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹463.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹463.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
The volume of Coal India traded by 11 AM is 1386.92% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹466.65, up by 2.96%. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
The stock price has been moving within the range of 473.12 and 455.72 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 455.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 473.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|472.2
|Support 1
|464.25
|Resistance 2
|476.4
|Support 2
|460.5
|Resistance 3
|480.15
|Support 3
|456.3
Coal India share price is at ₹468.5 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹467.35. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Today, Coal India's stock rose by 4.16% to reach ₹472.1, outperforming its peers. While Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Anmol India saw a decline in their share prices, Chandra Prabhu International experienced an upward trend. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex dropped by -0.1% and -0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3015.8
|-21.35
|-0.7
|3349.35
|1786.1
|343801.54
|Coal India
|472.1
|18.85
|4.16
|487.75
|223.3
|290942.4
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.54
|-0.02
|-0.08
|45.15
|17.02
|3629.7
|Anmol India
|39.5
|-0.47
|-1.18
|68.0
|39.2
|224.81
|Chandra Prabhu International
|29.99
|0.14
|0.47
|41.0
|22.4
|55.45
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 2.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
The volume of Coal India traded by 10 AM is 334.58% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹467.65, up by 3.18%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
Coal India touched a high of 469.85 & a low of 452.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|473.12
|Support 1
|455.72
|Resistance 2
|480.18
|Support 2
|445.38
|Resistance 3
|490.52
|Support 3
|438.32
Today, Coal India's stock price decreased by 0.06% to reach ₹453, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Adani Enterprises is declining, whereas Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.53% and 0.5%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3035.8
|-1.35
|-0.04
|3349.35
|1786.1
|346081.54
|Coal India
|453.0
|-0.25
|-0.06
|487.75
|223.3
|279171.59
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.75
|0.19
|0.81
|45.15
|17.02
|3662.08
|Anmol India
|40.0
|0.03
|0.08
|68.0
|39.2
|227.66
|Chandra Prabhu International
|30.47
|0.62
|2.08
|41.0
|22.4
|56.34
A rise in futures price and open interest in Coal India indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹457.25 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹463.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹463.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
The share price of Coal India has decreased by -0.29% and is currently trading at ₹451.95. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have increased by 91.60% to ₹451.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.26%
|3 Months
|7.17%
|6 Months
|46.96%
|YTD
|20.72%
|1 Year
|91.6%
Coal India Q4 Results: The state-run miner's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose two per cent to ₹37,410.4 crore, compared to ₹38,152.3 crore in the year-ago period.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/coal-india-q4-results-net-profit-rises-26-to-rs-8-640-5-crore-revenue-down-2-dividend-declared-11714655411059.html
The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|457.25
|Support 1
|447.15
|Resistance 2
|463.5
|Support 2
|443.3
|Resistance 3
|467.35
|Support 3
|437.05
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 5.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|7
|7
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 73.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 628 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹459.65 & ₹449.55 yesterday to end at ₹454.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
