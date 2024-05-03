Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India closed today at 474.8, up 4.75% from yesterday's 453.25

LIVE UPDATES
39 min read . 05:35 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India stock price went up today, 03 May 2024, by 4.75 %. The stock closed at 453.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 474.8 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Stock Price Today

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 458.05 and closed at 454.3. The highest point reached during the day was 459.65, while the lowest was 449.55. The market capitalization stood at 279,325.66 crore, with a 52-week high of 487.75 and a 52-week low of 223.3. The BSE volume for the day was 628,732 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Coal India stock reached a low of 449.55 and a high of 476.30.

03 May 2024, 04:33 PM IST Coal India share price update : Futures trading higher by 5.11%; Futures open interest increased by 8.36%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Coal India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are encouraged to maintain their long positions.

03 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India closed today at ₹474.8, up 4.75% from yesterday's ₹453.25

Coal India share price closed the day at 474.8 - a 4.75% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 484.75 , 493.9 , 511.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 458.0 , 440.4 , 431.25.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Coal India share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 1358.13% higher than yesterday

The volume of Coal India traded by 3 PM has increased by 1358.13% compared to yesterday, with the price at 474.8, rising by 4.75%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 03:32 PM IST Coal India Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:11 PM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹474.4, up 4.67% from yesterday's ₹453.25

Coal India share price is at 474.4 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 467.35. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

03 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Coal India share price live: Simple Moving Average

03 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:45 PM IST Coal India share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 1666.22% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Coal India by 2 PM is 1666.22% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 469.4, showing a 3.56% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST Coal India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 470.43 and 465.13 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 465.13 and selling near the hourly resistance of 470.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1471.85Support 1465.1
Resistance 2474.3Support 2460.8
Resistance 3478.6Support 3458.35
03 May 2024, 02:15 PM IST Coal India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 2.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹468, up 3.25% from yesterday's ₹453.25

Coal India share price is at 468 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 467.35. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

03 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Coal India share price rises 4% post Q4 earnings: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?

Stock Market Today: Coal India share price gained 4% during intraday trades on Friday, post Q4 results posted by the company after the market hours on Thursday.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/coal-india-share-price-rises-4-post-q4-earnings-should-you-buy-sell-or-hold-the-stock-11714705596204.html

03 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST Coal India share price Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 2206.63% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Coal India by 1 PM has increased by 2206.63% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 467.45, showing a 3.13% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:40 PM IST Coal India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 468.53 and 460.58 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 460.58 and selling near the hourly resistance at 468.53.
Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1470.43Support 1465.13
Resistance 2472.37Support 2461.77
Resistance 3475.73Support 3459.83
03 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Coal India share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 2.47%; Futures open interest increased by 5.97%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Coal India indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, advising traders to maintain their long positions.

03 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Coal India share price live: Today's Price range

Coal India stock's price fluctuated between a low of 449.55 and a high of 472.65 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 12:49 PM IST Coal India share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 1542.16% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Coal India until 12 AM has increased by 1542.16% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 466.4, reflecting a 2.9% increase. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST Coal India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 472.2 and 464.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 464.25 and selling near hourly resistance at 472.2.
Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1468.53Support 1460.58
Resistance 2472.32Support 2456.42
Resistance 3476.48Support 3452.63
03 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Coal India share price live: Simple Moving Average

03 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Coal India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Coal India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India trading at ₹461.7, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹453.25

The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of 457.25 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 463.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 463.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:50 AM IST Coal India share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 1386.92% higher than yesterday

The volume of Coal India traded by 11 AM is 1386.92% higher than yesterday, with the price at 466.65, up by 2.96%. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Coal India share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving within the range of 473.12 and 455.72 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 455.72 and selling near the hourly resistance at 473.12.
Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1472.2Support 1464.25
Resistance 2476.4Support 2460.5
Resistance 3480.15Support 3456.3
03 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST Coal India share price Today :Coal India trading at ₹468.5, up 3.36% from yesterday's ₹453.25

Coal India share price is at 468.5 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 467.35. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

03 May 2024, 11:11 AM IST Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Coal India's stock rose by 4.16% to reach 472.1, outperforming its peers. While Adani Enterprises, Sindhu Trade Links, and Anmol India saw a decline in their share prices, Chandra Prabhu International experienced an upward trend. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex dropped by -0.1% and -0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3015.8-21.35-0.73349.351786.1343801.54
Coal India472.118.854.16487.75223.3290942.4
Sindhu Trade Links23.54-0.02-0.0845.1517.023629.7
Anmol India39.5-0.47-1.1868.039.2224.81
Chandra Prabhu International29.990.140.4741.022.455.45
03 May 2024, 11:03 AM IST Coal India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 2.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Coal India share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 334.58% higher than yesterday

The volume of Coal India traded by 10 AM is 334.58% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 467.65, up by 3.18%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Coal India share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Coal India touched a high of 469.85 & a low of 452.45 in the previous trading hour.
Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1473.12Support 1455.72
Resistance 2480.18Support 2445.38
Resistance 3490.52Support 3438.32
03 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Coal India Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST Coal India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Coal India's stock price decreased by 0.06% to reach 453, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Adani Enterprises is declining, whereas Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.53% and 0.5%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3035.8-1.35-0.043349.351786.1346081.54
Coal India453.0-0.25-0.06487.75223.3279171.59
Sindhu Trade Links23.750.190.8145.1517.023662.08
Anmol India40.00.030.0868.039.2227.66
Chandra Prabhu International30.470.622.0841.022.456.34
03 May 2024, 09:45 AM IST Coal India share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.47%; Futures open interest increased by 2.51%

A rise in futures price and open interest in Coal India indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Coal India share price NSE Live :Coal India trading at ₹457.45, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹453.25

The current market price of Coal India has surpassed the first resistance of 457.25 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 463.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 463.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Coal India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Coal India has decreased by -0.29% and is currently trading at 451.95. Over the past year, Coal India's shares have increased by 91.60% to 451.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.26%
3 Months7.17%
6 Months46.96%
YTD20.72%
1 Year91.6%
03 May 2024, 09:04 AM IST Coal India Q4 Results: Net profit rises 26% to ₹8,640.5 crore, revenue down 2%; dividend declared

Coal India Q4 Results: The state-run miner's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose two per cent to 37,410.4 crore, compared to 38,152.3 crore in the year-ago period.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/coal-india-q4-results-net-profit-rises-26-to-rs-8-640-5-crore-revenue-down-2-dividend-declared-11714655411059.html

03 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Coal India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1457.25Support 1447.15
Resistance 2463.5Support 2443.3
Resistance 3467.35Support 3437.05
03 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Coal India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 5.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Coal India share price Today : Coal India volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9012 k

The trading volume yesterday was 73.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 628 k.

03 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Coal India share price Live :Coal India closed at ₹454.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 459.65 & 449.55 yesterday to end at 454.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

