Coal India Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹526.35 and closed at ₹525. The stock reached a high of ₹529.2 and a low of ₹517.55. With a market capitalization of ₹320,893.26 crore, Coal India's 52-week high stands at ₹544.7 and its 52-week low at ₹227.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 613,354 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|527.48
|Support 1
|515.83
|Resistance 2
|534.17
|Support 2
|510.87
|Resistance 3
|539.13
|Support 3
|504.18
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹571.0, 9.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 613 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹529.2 & ₹517.55 yesterday to end at ₹520.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.