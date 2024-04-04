Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Coal India Share Price Today : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened and closed at ₹443.05 with a high of ₹447.1 and a low of ₹441.2. The market cap stood at 274,611.17 crore. The 52-week high was ₹487.75 and the 52-week low was ₹213.7. The BSE volume for the day was 174,759 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Coal India stock shows that the price is ₹448.6, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.19%
|3 Months
|11.9%
|6 Months
|54.71%
|YTD
|18.48%
|1 Year
|102.36%
