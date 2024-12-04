Coal India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹425.65 and closed at ₹421.65, marking a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹425.65 and a low of ₹419.5 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹260,128.8 crore. Over the past year, Coal India has experienced a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹342.3, with a trading volume of 209,254 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹425.65 & ₹419.5 yesterday to end at ₹422.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.