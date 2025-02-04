Coal India Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹384.40 and closed slightly higher at ₹385.35. The stock reached a high of ₹384.40 and a low of ₹366.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹243,982.40 crore, Coal India's performance reflects its significant standing in the market. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹544.70 and a low of ₹361.30, with a trading volume of 460,537 shares on BSE.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|383.62
|Support 1
|365.77
|Resistance 2
|392.93
|Support 2
|357.23
|Resistance 3
|401.47
|Support 3
|347.92
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹472.0, 26.17% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹340.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹614.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 460 k.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹384.40 & ₹366.55 yesterday to end at ₹374.10. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend