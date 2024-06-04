Hello User
Coal India Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went up today, 04 Jun 2024, by 4.23 %. The stock closed at 491.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 512.05 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at 511.3 and closed at 491.25. The high for the day was 527.2 and the low was 505.55. The market capitalization stood at 315,562.5 crore. The 52-week high and low were 507.3 and 223.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,214,604 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 480.0, 6.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 561.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy9995
    Buy7778
    Hold3332
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell1111
04 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15447 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 534 k.

04 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹491.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 527.2 & 505.55 yesterday to end at 491.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

