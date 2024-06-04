Coal India Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Coal India's stock opened at ₹511.3 and closed at ₹491.25. The high for the day was ₹527.2 and the low was ₹505.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹315,562.5 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹507.3 and ₹223.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,214,604 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹480.0, 6.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹561.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 534 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹527.2 & ₹505.55 yesterday to end at ₹491.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend