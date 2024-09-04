Hello User
Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Slip Amid Market Decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : Coal India stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 519.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 513.65 per share. Investors should monitor Coal India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at 521 and closed slightly lower at 520.7. The stock reached a high of 523.5 and a low of 518.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 320,061.3 crore, with a 52-week high of 544.7 and a low of 238.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 99,397 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:41 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.3%; Futures open interest increased by 1.21%

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with increased open interest in Coal India indicates the potential for price declines in the near term. As a result, traders might consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:34 AM IST Coal India Share Price Live Updates: Coal India trading at ₹513.65, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹519.35

Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has broken the first support of 517.17 & second support of 515.33 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 512.17. If the stock price breaks the final support of 512.17 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

04 Sep 2024, 09:15 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has dropped by 0.94%, currently trading at 514.45. Over the past year, Coal India shares have experienced a significant increase of 109.69%, reaching 514.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.22%
3 Months2.66%
6 Months12.8%
YTD38.19%
1 Year109.69%
04 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1522.17Support 1517.17
Resistance 2525.33Support 2515.33
Resistance 3527.17Support 3512.17
04 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 571.0, 9.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 180.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 650.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy8889
    Buy8887
    Hold4443
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell2211
04 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9164 k

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 99 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Coal India Share Price Today Live: Coal India closed at ₹520.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 523.5 & 518.5 yesterday to end at 519.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

