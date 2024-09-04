Coal India share price Today Live Updates : Coal India Shares Slip Amid Market Decline

Coal India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Coal India opened at ₹521 and closed slightly lower at ₹520.7. The stock reached a high of ₹523.5 and a low of ₹518.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹320,061.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹544.7 and a low of ₹238.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 99,397 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with increased open interest in Coal India indicates the potential for price declines in the near term. As a result, traders might consider maintaining their short positions.
Coal India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Coal India has broken the first support of ₹517.17 & second support of ₹515.33 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹512.17. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹512.17 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Coal India has dropped by 0.94%, currently trading at ₹514.45. Over the past year, Coal India shares have experienced a significant increase of 109.69%, reaching ₹514.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.22%
|3 Months
|2.66%
|6 Months
|12.8%
|YTD
|38.19%
|1 Year
|109.69%
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Coal India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|522.17
|Support 1
|517.17
|Resistance 2
|525.33
|Support 2
|515.33
|Resistance 3
|527.17
|Support 3
|512.17
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹571.0, 9.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹180.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹650.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 99 k.
Coal India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹523.5 & ₹518.5 yesterday to end at ₹519.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.